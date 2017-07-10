President Trump threatened tougher trade action against China Saturday night, saying he is “very disappointed” that Beijing has failed to pressure North Korea to halt launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

“I am very disappointed in China,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk.”

Mr. Trump warned, “We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!”

North Korea launched another long-range ICBM into the Sea of Japan Friday, the second major test by Pyongyang of such a weapon this year.

Pentagon officials confirmed that the weapon was a nuclear-capable ballistic missile. Launched from Mupyong-ni in northern central North Korea, the missile traveled roughly 1,000 kilometers or more than 600 miles before crash landing in the Sea of Japan, U.S. defense officials said.

Mr. Trump called the missile launch “the latest reckless and dangerous action by the North Korean regime.”

“By threatening the world, these weapons and tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy, and deprive its people,” he said. “The United States will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region.”

Mr. Trump made a concerted effort earlier this year to encourage Chinese President Xi Jinping to raise economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to scale back its nuclear weapon and missile programs and reduce tensions in the region. China is North Korea’s biggest trading partner.