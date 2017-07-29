ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Historic Ellicott City is marking the one-year anniversary of being ravaged by floodwaters, which killed two people and caused devastating damage to homes and businesses.

State and local officials gathered Saturday for the unveiling of a new clock on the town plaza.

Several other events were planned, including a memorial dedication of three cherry trees representing the two people who died in the flood as well as a shop owner who later died after falling from a ladder while rebuilding.