WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A Kennewick elementary school teacher has been arrested after authorities said he exchanged sexually charged text messages and photos with a 17-year-old girl.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports that 29-year-old Edwin J. Bush, of Kennewick, was ordered held on $30,000 bail during a hearing Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court. He’s being held for investigation of possessing child pornography and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Bush is a teacher at Hawthorn Elementary School in Kennewick and a wrestling coach for Kiona-Benton City School District. The girl attends Columbia High School in Burbank.

Investigators say they met through school activities and became Facebook friends in May.

While the age of consent in Washington state is 16 years old, sexually explicit photographs of a minor under 18 years old are considered child pornography.

