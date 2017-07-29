LIBERTY, Texas (AP) — A Southeast Texas man is being accused by authorities of illegally storing nearly 10,000 tires at his home.

The Beaumont Enterprise reported Liberty County authorities had received complaints from neighbors of 52-year-old Robert Piver that thousands of unsightly tires were stacked at his house.

Officials say the home was in an otherwise well-kept neighborhood.

Piver had been issued a notice June 1 that he was violating a fire protection order and was given 30 days to remove the tires.

Authorities say an extension to comply with the order was ignored and Piver was arrested Friday.

He is charged with illegally dumping over 1,000 pounds, a state jail felony. He is also charged with violating a fire marshal’s order, a Class B misdemeanor.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Piver.

Information from: The Beaumont Enterprise, http://beaumontenterprise.com