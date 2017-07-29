Sen. Chris Murphy says “political action” holds the key to curing all human sadness and fear.

Last night proved, once again, that there is no anxiety or sadness or fear you feel right now that cannot be cured by political action. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 28, 2017

The Connecticut Democrat’s moment of transcendence occurred Friday when Republicans in Congress failed to pass a bill repealing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Three Republicans— Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Susan E. Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska —voted against the bill, leaving it one vote short.

Mr. Murphy and other opponents of Obamacare repeal held a rally at the Connecticut State Capitol Saturday to celebrate the bill’s failure.