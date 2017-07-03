PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a fight broke out between protesters after marches for and against President Donald Trump, leading to three arrests in Philadelphia.

About 150 “Impeach Trump” members and 50 pro-Trump members held separate marches Sunday morning.

Police say a group of Trump supporters tried to enter a bar in the city after the march when they were confronted by anti-Trump demonstrators. A fight broke out, during which a pro-Trump protester and a police officer were assaulted.

Two anti-Trump demonstrators were charged with assaulting the Trump supporter. Police say the Trump supporter suffered a minor mouth injury. A third person was charged with assaulting the police officer, and a fourth person was issued a citation.