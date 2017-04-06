A top GOP recruit to challenge Sen. Claire McCaskill has decided not to run.

Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri said in a statement to the Washington Examiner that she will seek another term for her House seat in 2018, instead.

“Those who know me well know I put my family and my community first. While I am grateful for the incredible support and encouragement I have received from across Missouri to run for United States Senate, I am announcing today my intention to run for re-election to the United States House of Representatives in 2018,” Ms. Wagner said in her statement.

The decision reportedly had little to do with politics or Ms. Wagner’s relationship with the Trump administration, which has been a good one. Her House seat is considered safe.

The news leaves Republicans scrambling for a strong challenger to unseat Ms. McCaskill, who is viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democrats heading into the midterm elections.