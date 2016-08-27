The rates of infant deaths for African-Americans are increasing, despite national progress in reducing the number of infant deaths in general, according to a research letter published Monday in a scholarly journal.

Between 2014 and 2015, infant mortality rates for black babies increased from 11.4 to 11.7 per 1,000 births, after a period of plateau that followed rates of decrease in line with national standards.

The research letter, titled “Differences in U.S. Infant Mortality Rates Among Black and White Babies,” was conducted by researchers from the Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics, and Occupational Health at McGill University in Canada and examined data from the U.S. National Vital Statistics.

Their findings were published Monday as a research letter in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics.

“No single cause appears solely responsible for the recent increase in black infant mortality, and in many instances, some arbitrariness exists in the single cause that is assigned,” the authors wrote in the study.

From 2005 to 2012, black infant mortality was on the decline — from 14.3 fatalities to 11.6, per 1,000 live births. This was consistent with declining infant mortality rates in general, although large disparities in death rates among black babies compared to white babies had already been established.

For white babies, infant mortality rates declined from 5.7 deaths to 4.8 per 1,000 live births between 2005 and 2015.

The current research follows data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that showed a 15 percent decrease in infant mortality rates nationwide. However, the report noted the highest mortality rates remained among black infants and American Indian or Alaska Native (10.93 and 7.59 in 2014, respectively).

Dr. Paul Jarris, the chief medical officer of the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization advocating for the health of women and children, said that this most recent data is only a precursor for more shocking numbers starting to emerge for 2016 and 2017, that infant mortality is rising across racial divides, further cementing the U.S.’s dubious standing in the world as a developed nation with the highest numbers of infant mortality rates and maternal deaths.

“This is just one more wake-up call. We should not accept the fact that we have such a high infant mortality rate in this country. It doesn’t have to be that way,” he said in an interview with The Washington Times. “We shouldn’t accept the fact that there are such inequities, it does not have to be that way, either, and it’s really up to us to take the issue on and change it and improve the health for mothers and babies.”

According to data from the World Bank 2015, the infant mortality rate in the U.S. is six per 1,000 live births, which puts the country on par with nations like Malaysia, the UAE, Serbia, the Slovak Republic and Antigua and Babuda. There are about 144 other countries — the majority in Africa — with higher infant mortality rates; Angola with the dubious distinction of 96 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Health officials are united in the explanation that preterm birth, delivery before 37 weeks, is the leading cause of infant mortality. By ensuring that babies reach full-term in the womb, it decreases the chance of other causes of infant mortality, the top four being low birth rate, congenital malformations, sudden infant death syndrome and maternal complications.

The authors noted that preterm birth for African-American babies is 50 percent higher than for white babies.

Dr. Jarris said that to explain this, current discussions in public health and sociology focused on how black women are subject to increased and continuous levels of stress, which leads to a number of negative health consequences.

Living in poor neighborhoods with a lack of education, limited job opportunities, high crime rates and racism in society all contribute to higher stress and anxiety levels.

“People living in those conditions are subject to a lot of stress, allopathic load — their adrenaline — your fight-or-flight response if you will,” Dr. Jarris explained. “In addition, people face the trauma of daily discrimination and that may be anything from the jobs they’re not given access to or outright discrimination in terms of service or racial comments. And that again — that alertness — that’s called micro-trauma, it causes more inflammation, causes higher blood pressure and things that are associated with poor health outcomes.”

On its website, the CDC lists a number of initiatives aimed at improving infant mortality rates. Among them is federal funding for hospitals to improve their perinatal care to prevent preterm birth, continuing research and educational outreach on the understanding and awareness of sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUIDS), which is typically categorized as SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), unknown causes, accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has assigned infant mortality and maternal health as one of it’s “Healthy 2020” goals — improving the health of the nation — and specifically highlights racial disparities concerning African-Americans.

“The social determinants that influence maternal health also affect pregnancy outcomes and infant health,” the website states. “Racial and ethnic disparities in infant mortality exist, particularly for African American infants. Child health status varies by both race and ethnicity, as well as by family income and related factors, including educational attainment among household members and health insurance coverage.”

Dr. Jarris said that at this juncture it is critical to not only preserve women’s access to health care, but increase it, adding that the U.S. Senate health care proposal will have detrimental effects on these areas.

“We’re talking about making changes where 6.5 million women of childbearing age will lose their insurance. We’re also talking about making maternity care and newborn care an option potentially for insurance plans, not an essential benefit. Given what we’re facing in this country that just seems outrageous,” he said.