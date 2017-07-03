Ten people were injured in East Boston on Monday when a 56-year-old taxi driver plowed into a group of pedestrians.

Boston EMS, firefighters and police rushed to Tomahawk Drive after a vehicle mowed into unsuspecting citizens.

Multiple people have been taken to nearby hospitals, officials told the Boston Globe.

The Associated Press quoted an unmaned police official who said the crash is believed to be “operator error” in which the taxi driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

State police Maj. Frank McGinn told the Associated Press that one person was seriously injured. He said three people had less serious but “significant” injuries.

State police spokesman David Procopio says there’s no information to suggest the crash was intentional.

State police spokesman David Procopio told the AP that there’s no information to suggest the crash was intentional.