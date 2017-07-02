New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie faced backlash Monday for pictures that surfaced of him on a local beach over the holiday weekend.

On Friday, Mr. Christie ordered state beaches in the state to close as part of a budget battle in the state legislature. Hours later, Mr. Christie and his family was seen on an empty beach that was part of the closure. He ordered lawmakers to return to the statehouse on Sunday to try and resolve the battle, which he took a state-funded helicopter from the beach to attend.

His own lieutenant governor, who is running to replace him this November, heavily criticized Mr. Christie’s actions in a Facebook post.

“If I were governor, I sure wouldn’t be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn’t have access to state beaches. It’s beyond words,” Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno posted.

When Mr. Christie was asked about the incident at a press conference Sunday, he said that the governor has a residence at the beach allowing him access.

“Run for governor and you can have the residence,” he said adding, “I didn’t get any sun today.”

But when the photo of him on the beach in shorts and sandals was brought to his attention, his spokesman clarified.

“He did not get any sun. He had a baseball hat on,” Mr. Christie’s spokesman said.

Mr. Christie also said that he intended to spend the remainder of the holiday weekend at the beach.

He tweeted a picture of the New Jersey coastline Monday and a notice that over 100 beaches were still open in the state.

“NJ beaches are open in 119 of our our 130 miles of coastline. Come and enjoy them—but use sunscreen and hydrate!” Mr. Christie tweeted.