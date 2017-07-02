President Trump slammed the media Monday for not covering the issues.

“At some point the Fake News will be forced to discuss our great jobs numbers, strong economy, success with ISIS, the border & so much else!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Earlier in the morning, the president informed his followers who he would be speaking with ahead of his trip to the Group of 20 summit later this week.

In addition to Germany, France and Italy, Mr. Trump said he had spoken with Saudi Arabia about peace in the region.

“Spoke with the King of Saudi Arabia about peace in the Middle-East. Interesting things are happening!” he tweeted.

The tweets come on the heels of a controversial spoof video of Mr. Trump beating up an icon of CNN at a World Wrestling Entertainment fight with the hashtage “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN.”