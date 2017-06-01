A Broadway audience erupted into applause Sunday night as former President Bill and Hillary Clinton took their seats for J.T. Rogers’ “Oslo.”

Video obtained by The Hill showed the Clintons walking down the aisle at Manhattan’s Lincoln Center while the audience gave a standing ovation.

“I love you, Hillary!” one audience member shouted.

Others chanted “Hillary, Hillary.”

Mrs. Clinton, the former Democratic presidential nominee, has seen multiple Broadway shows following her November loss to President Trump — receiving standing ovations and applause from audiences at “In Transit,” “The Humans” and “The Color Purple.”

The reaction shows a stark contrast to Broadway’s treatment of Vice President Mike Pence, who was booed by audience members and lectured by the cast of “Hamilton” shortly after the election.