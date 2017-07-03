DULLES, Va. (AP) - An immigration detainee is back in custody after authorities say he briefly escaped a stopped vehicle near Dulles International Airport, prompting a two-hour search.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Alexsandra Kowalski says Carlos Rivas-Mendez was apprehended in a Loudoun County industrial park about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

She said Rivas-Mendez had been picked up on a public intoxication charge and transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which had placed a detainer on him.

According to ICE, Rivas-Mendez had been previously deported. ICE said he was being transported Monday when he complained that his handcuffs were too tight. The vehicle stopped on the Dulles Greenway around noon to address his complaint, when he escaped.

Kowalski said he was brought back into custody without incident after he was found.