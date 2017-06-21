Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said Monday that Mr. Trump is “hopeful” he will have a health care bill on his desk this summer.

“Very hopeful and very confident that the president can have the bill on his desk by this summer,” Mrs. Conway said on Fox News.

Mrs. Conway said some of those insurers who have pulled out of Obamacare expressed more confidence in the insurance market after reviewing the Senate’s health care proposal.

She also called out Republican senators who supported rollbacks to Obamacare in 2015, but are now expressing hesitance.

“In terms of the procedure, it can either be repeal and replace at the same time, or you can do what happened in 2015 Senate bill where every Republican senator who was there, except for one voted, and they voted to immediately do away with the penalties and taxes under Obamacare. They dealt with Medicaid as well,” Mrs. Conway said.

“The only thing that has changed from their vote in 2015 to repeal Obamacare and now is that you have a Republican president willing to sign that into law,” she said.

As far as cancelling the August recess to deal with the bill, Mrs. Conway said the president will be working “wherever he is.”