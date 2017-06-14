Redskins running back Matt Jones is under new representation.

Jones signed with super-agent Drew Rosenhaus and Rosenhaus Sports on Sunday. Jones was previously represented by Hadley Engelhard of Enter-Sports Management.

Jones needs a good agent. He’s in a difficult position after skipping voluntary workouts this spring at the advice of Engelhard. Jones, who lost his job as starting running back in Washington to Rob Kelley last season, also appears to be behind fourth-round pick Samaje Perine, third-down back Chris Thompson and Mack Brown.

Jones attended mandatory minicamp with a good attitude, but the Redskins wanted him to show up and fight for a spot when workouts were voluntary. Rosenhaus will likely continue to negotiate Jones‘ release, which Engelhard had been doing, but perhaps the running back felt he had not been getting the best advice.