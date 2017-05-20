Sen. Mike Lee said Monday that he doesn’t support the Republican health bill because it doesn’t do enough for the middle class.

“I’m a no because that bill does a whole lot for the insurance industry. The bill does a whole lot for the affluent — it does some for the poor. But it does little for the forgotten man,” Mr. Lee, Utah Republican, said on Fox News.

But Mr. Lee said he’s willing to work with the existing bill to make it something he can support. He said that while a July 4 vote is not happening, the Senate would like a vote soon.

“There’s some thought that there might be a vote by the end of next week,” he said.

To do that, however, Mr. Lee said there would need to be some changes to the current bill especially regarding premiums.