MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (AP) - A group of new U.S. citizens will be sworn in during a special July 4th ceremony at the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Field Office Director Jesse Mendez is scheduled to administer the Oath of Allegiance to 15 citizenship candidates. Officials say the new citizens are from Guatemala, Kosovo, Mexico, Nigeria, the Philippines, Spain, United Kingdom, and Uruguay.

The Cellicíon Traditional Zuni Dancers are slated to perform for the new citizens.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is welcoming around 15,000 new U.S. citizens in more than 65 Independence Day-themed naturalization ceremonies across the country.