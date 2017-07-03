TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) - Tuskegee football coach Willie Slater will pull double duty as athletic director.

The university announced Slater’s appointment to run the athletic department on Monday.

Slater is set for his 12th season as the Tigers’ football coach and 39th in coaching. He has a 101-27 record and has led Tuskegee to the program’s first four Division II playoff appearances, including a quarterfinal run in 2014.

Slater is a five-time Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference coach of the year. His new duties will include overseeing budgeting, compliance and operations.

Slater will serve as a member of the president’s Executive Cabinet. Tuskegee scheduled a news conference for Friday to formally introduce him as athletic director.