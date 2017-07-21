President Trump’s former campaign manager said Sunday that retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, the incoming White House chief of staff, would do well to avoid trying to “change” Mr. Trump via his new role.

“The thing that General Kelly should do is not try to change Donald Trump,” Corey Lewandowski said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“You have to let Trump be Trump,” Mr. Lewandowski said. “That is what has made him successful over the last 30 years. That is what the American people voted for. And anybody who thinks they’re going to change Donald Trump doesn’t know Donald Trump.”

In an abrupt shake-up, Mr. Trump announced late last week that Mr. Kelly would be replacing outgoing chief of staff Reince Priebus, who reportedly clashed with new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

“I think General Kelly is going to restore order to the staff. His title is chief of staff, not chief of the president,” Mr. Lewandowski said.

Mr. Lewandowski said he would expect Mr. Kelly to bring the kind of “discipline” to the staff to make sure that leaks stop, that the president’s agenda is made the top priority, and that there will be no more “backbiting” and “stabbing each other in the back.”

“What Anthony Scaramucci has said is he’s the type of person who if he wants to stab, he’s going to stab you in the front, and what I think General Kelly wants to bring is the opportunity to make sure that everybody on the staff is working for the good of the president and not their own agenda,” he said.