LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph recently spent some time up close with dairy cows at a central Minnesota farm in preparation for the Farm Bowl, a Land O’Lakes promotional event tied to the Super Bowl.

The Feb. 1 event at the University of Minnesota will have current and former NFL players face off against Land O’Lakes farmers in farm-themed challenges, The St. Cloud Times reported.

Rudolph spent an afternoon learning about modern farming technologies at Ron Miller’s Enchanted Dairy in Little Falls. He said he visited the farm in order to prepare for the Farm Bowl.

“As any athlete in any sport, you have to prepare for big games,” Rudolph said. “If I was preparing for the Super Bowl, I would have months and months of training put into it. So in order to prepare for the Farm Bowl, I have to be out here to make sure that I’m on top of my game when the Farm Bowl comes time.”

He was joined by former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Greg Jennings and former St. Louis Rams center Jason Brown. Brown now runs a 1,000 acre farm in North Carolina.

Miller said he enjoyed showing how technology has helped make farming more precise.

“In the parlor, we can monitor milk production by individual cows, measuring quality and quantity very precisely,” Miller said. “In the field, we have irrigation systems that apply variable rates based on data that I can get updates for on my cell phone. There are a lot of neat things most people don’t know about.”

Super Bowl LII will be held Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

