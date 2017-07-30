DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - A campaign is wrapping up that aims to benefit a dozen nonprofit organizations serving immigrants and also send two people to the opening night of the musical “Hamilton” in Los Angeles.

The Hamilton in Los Angeles campaign runs through Monday. People who donate at least $10 to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition are entered to win two tickets the hit musical’s Aug. 16 premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The prize also includes tickets to an after-party, a meeting with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and airfare and lodging for two.

Miranda selected the nonprofits for the coalition, including Dearborn, Michigan-based ACCESS. The coalition takes its name from a line in the musical.