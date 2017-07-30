RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson is encouraging Virginians to vote in the state’s closely watched race for governor.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that the civil rights activist visited Trinity Baptist Church in Richmond Sunday to encourage voter participation.

Jackson said his Rainbow PUSH Coalition will be active in voter registration and turnout in Virginia. He was joined Sunday by church leaders and state lawmakers from the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

The Old Dominion is one of only two states electing new governors this year and the contest is viewed as a potential early referendum on President Donald Trump. Democrat Ralph Northam is facing Republican Ed Gillespie in the gubernatorial contest.