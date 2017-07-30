ROSELLE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man convicted in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy killed during a robbery at a youth football field has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison.

Union County prosecutors say 23-year-old Nyfee Mallory must serve at least 30 years of the term imposed Friday before he becomes eligible for parole. He was convicted in March on murder and robbery charges.

Two other men have admitted roles in the slaying of Darnel Mitchell and are awaiting sentencing. Both were 17 when the killing occurred but eventually pleaded guilty as adults to aggravated manslaughter charges.

Prosecutors say Mitchell was killed after the three men lured him to the field with the intent to rob him. Mitchell was fatally shot when he tried to flee.