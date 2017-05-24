White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that the Senate should not move on before voting again on some sort of health care bill.

“In the White House’s view, they can’t move on in the Senate,” Mr. Mulvaney said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“They need to stay. They need to work. They need to pass something,” he said. “And I think that’s not only official White House position on this right now, it’s sort of the national attitude towards it.”

Senate Republicans’ latest bid to pass legislation to repeal or delay some of Obamacare’s mandates and penalties failed in an early Friday vote, with three Republicans voting no.

President Trump has since been urging senators to keep trying.

“Don’t give up Republican Senators, the World is watching: Repeal & Replace … and go to 51 votes (nuke option), get Cross State Lines & more,” the president tweeted Sunday.