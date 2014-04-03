Senior leaders in Moscow are evaluating a slew of diplomatic and economic options to punish Washington, should the White House sign off on congressional legislation increasing restrictions on future U.S. sanctions against Russia.

Russian officials already have moved forward with expelling several U.S. citizens from the country, as well as revoking territory in the country currently being used as part of the American diplomatic mission Russia.

“This retaliation is long, long overdue,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Sunday about Moscow’s actions in the wake of Capitol Hill’s approval of the new sanctions bill.

Should President Trump sign the legislation into law, something the White House already has indicated he will do, “we will respond in kind. We will mirror this. We will retaliate,” Mr. Ryabkov said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

The senior Russian diplomat declined to comment on what specific options were being weighed by the Kremlin.

“We are not gamblers … but I can assure you different options are on the table,” Mr. Ryabkov said, adding that “symmetrical and asymmetrical” options are being considered but saying it would be “ridiculous to speculate” on what Moscow’s next steps would be.

Mr. Ryabkov’s comments come days after the Trump administration agreed to sign the new sanctions bill, which prevents Mr. Trump from curtailing or blocking outright any diplomatic sanctions against Russia or other U.S. adversaries instituted by the Obama White House. It also prevents the White House from softening any future sanctions Washington may impose on Moscow.

Former President Barack Obama implemented the Russia sanctions and expelled dozens of Russian officials based in Washington in response to allegations of Moscow’s interference during last year’s presidential elections.

After the vote, the White House and the State Department expressed resignation on whether the administration would make the legislation law.

But on Friday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said would Mr. Trump will sign the Russia sanctions bill, noting the president had secured important changes to the legislation.

Mrs. Sanders didn’t go into details about what those changes were, but said “based on its responsiveness to his negotiations,” Mr. Trump “intends to sign it.