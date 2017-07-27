House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi defended Sunday her skills as the top Democrat in the House and said she’s “very confident” about the support she has from her troops.

“Let me just say this: Self-promotion is a terrible thing, but somebody’s got to do it,” Mrs. Pelosi said on “Fox News Sunday,” responding to a question about whether Democrats now need new leaders with new ideas.

“I am a master legislator. I know the budget to the nth degree. I know the motivation of people. I respect the people who are in Congress,” said Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat.

“I think this is a great moment for those of us who understand what is at stake with the Affordable Care Act, what our possibilities are in terms of working together with the Republicans as has been our experience in the past,” she said.

“So, I feel very confident about the support I have in my caucus,” she said. “I have never not been opposed within my caucus.”

Asked about the prospects of Democrats winning back the House in 2018 and potentially running for speaker again, Mrs. Pelosi said the focus should be on the Democratic agenda right now and that there’s “unity” in the party in the wake of the health care fight.

After last year’s election, Mrs. Pelosi turned aside a challenge from Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio Democrat, to continue serving as House minority leader.