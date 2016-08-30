RICHMOND — Redskins running back Keith Marshall can’t catch a break.

Marshall tore his right patellar tendon during practice Friday and will miss the 2017 season, per ESPN’s John Keim.

Marshall fell, twisting his knee badly, on a play during the session on soppy, wet turf. A Redskins spokesman said after practice that Marshall had a knee injury and needed further testing.

The 2016 seventh-round pick missed his rookie season because of an elbow injury, and tore his right ACL during his college career at Georgia. Finally healthy, Marshall’s stock had been going up during training camp where he impressed head coach Jay Gruden.

“Keith Marshall’s flashed a little bit from his injury, coming back,” Gruden said Friday before practice and the injury. “I think people are sleeping on him a little bit.”

Marshall was likely fighting for what could be a fourth running back spot on the 53-man roster. Without Marshall, it will come down to either Mack Brown or Matt Jones for the possible fourth spot, with Brown seeming to have the edge currently.