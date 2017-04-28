The Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” which explores how bullying contributes to a high-school girl’s suicide, has sparked conversation in the U.S. about how media can influence the behaviors of young people, with many fearing the show glamorizes suicide.

A team of researchers wanting to explore the impact of the show examined internet search queries dealing with suicide in the aftermath of the show’s premiere.

Looking at a time period of a little over two weeks since the show debuted, researchers found a 19 percent rise in internet searches referencing suicide, reflecting 900,000 to 1.5 million more searches than the researchers initially expected.

Their findings were published as a research letter Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Suicides nationally have increased between 2011 and 2015, from 12.3 to 13.3 per 100,000 people, respectively, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, suicide accounted for over 44,000 deaths in 2015 and is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 through 34.

In the research letter, the scientists found that while searches for suicide hotlines were also higher — when searching the term “suicide,” the first result is a link to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — these were still less than suicide ideation.

Of ideations included a rise in searches for precise methods of how to commit suicide, the researchers found, including the search terms “how to commit suicide,” “commit suicide,” and “how to kill yourself.”

Led by behavioral scientist John Ayers of San Diego State University, the researchers can’t confirm if suicide rates increased as a direct result of this period of increased queries, but highlight other research that shows a correlation between search trends and actual suicides, and media coverage of suicides and increased suicide attempts.

“Nonetheless, our analyses suggest 13 Reasons Why, in its present form, has both increased suicide awareness while unintentionally increasing suicidal ideation,” the authors wrote in their discussion.

The researchers suggest, based on recommendations by the World Health Organization’s media guidelines for preventing suicide, that the show remove scenes showing suicide and add disclaimers to the episodes with the number for a suicide hotline.

In the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” based on the 2007 young adult novel by Jay Asher, when a young girl decides to kill herself, she also sends out 13 cassette tapes to classmates she blames and holds responsible for driving her to suicide. The conclusion of the final episode shows her suicide over a three-minute scene.

“I understood that we were going into something that is difficult, but these kids today are so exposed to things that I would never even have comprehended when I was eight,” Selena Gomez, who produced the show, told a radio morning show last month. The actress and singer has been vocal about her own mental health challenges in the face of online bullying and the celebrity spotlight.

“My cousin teaches third grade, and they’re doing things and saying things that I couldn’t even fathom,” she continued. “I feel like if this is what we are going to talk about, we might as well do it in a way that’s going to be honest, it’s going to be real, and it stays true to the book.”

A second season of the show will debut some time in 2018.

The controversial show has divided public opinion over whether the content is too graphic for young viewers and glamorizes suicide, or brings to light necessary conversations and issues for teenagers today.

In response, Netflix has added disclaimers before the episodes warning of its graphic nature and has added an additional episode of interviews with the cast, producers and mental health professionals discussing some of the more difficult scenes from the show.

But mental health professionals say this isn’t enough. An editorial accompanying the research letter points out that the producers and broadcasters should adhere to “safe messaging guidelines,” which include “emphasizing seeking help and providing information on finding help by listing concrete steps before and after each episode, such as calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK).”

Additionally, the fact that the show can be “binge watched” — with all episodes available at once — puts young people at greater risk, the editorial states.

“This immersion into the story and images may have a particularly strong effect on adolescents, whose brains are still developing the ability to inhibit certain emotions, desires, and actions.”