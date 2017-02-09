The chairman of the Democratic Party’s campaign arm is in hot water with pro-choice advocates for saying Democratic candidates for office do not have to support abortion rights.

In an interview with The Hill published Monday, Rep. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico said abortion is not a “litmus test” for affiliation with the party.

“There is not a litmus test for Democratic candidates,” said Mr. Luján, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “As we look at candidates across the country, you need to make sure you have candidates that fit the district, that can win in these districts across America.”

He said Democrats need a “broad coalition” to pick up the 24 seats required to take back the House in 2018.

Pro-choice advocates took issue with the remarks.

Laura Moser, a Democratic candidate for Congress in Texas’ 7th District, said abortion is not up for discussion, comparing it to anti-racism and LGBT rights.

RT to tell @repbenraylujan that women’s rights are no more negotiable to Democrats than racial equality or LGBT rights. https://t.co/OsAh3fhTEM — Laura Moser (@lcmoser) July 31, 2017

The American Women’s Party accused Democrats of “taking us for granted.”

This is insulting, bad policy, and a bad strategy. Women will only work for a party that represents our interests. — theAWParty (@theAWParty) July 31, 2017

And freelance writer Lauren Duca wondered what it profits the Democratic Party to gain Congress and lose its commitment to abortion rights.

Winning is awesome, @repbenraylujan, but I’m pretty picky in the sense that I prefer being recognized as a full human being. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 31, 2017

How much weight to give abortion has been a major source of contention among Democrats in the wake of the general election.

The party endorsed its most radical stance on abortion in 2016, including an amendment to the party platform calling for the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which bars taxpayer funding for abortion.

But some in the party have blamed its losses, including dwindling representation in state legislatures and governor’s mansions, on making social rather than economic issues paramount.

That rift was on display in April when Heath Mello, a pro-life Catholic, won the Democratic nomination in the Omaha, Nebraska, mayor’s race.

NARAL Pro-Choice America and others in the abortion industry slammed the party for supporting Mr Mello’s candidacy, and DNC Chairman Tom Perez responded by demanding ideological purity on abortion going forward.

“Every Democrat, like every American, should support a woman’s right to make her own choices about her body and her health,” Perez said at the time. “That is not negotiable and should not change city by city or state by state.”

But several party leaders, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, broke ranks.

“I am strongly pro-choice. I am strongly pro-choice, and I will fight,” Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, told the Huffington Post at the time. “But that’s not how everyone in the party feels.”

Despite the backlash from the pro-choice wing of the party, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont Independent, continued to campaign for Mr. Mello.

In an interview with CBS, he said Democrats must learn how to become a “50-state party.”

“I think what is clear to anyone who looks at where the Democratic Party today is, is that the model of the Democratic Party is failing.”