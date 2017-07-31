COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says he hasn’t forbidden Philip Rivers or Antonio Gates from attending former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

Lynn also didn’t say Monday whether Rivers and Gates will be at the Chargers’ joint practice with the Rams at StubHub Center on Saturday instead.

Rivers told the NFL Network he won’t travel to Canton for the ceremony honoring Tomlinson, the Chargers’ longtime star running back. Gates hasn’t said where he will be.

But Lynn squashed any notion that he had ordered his two veterans to stay in camp, saying: “I don’t know where that came from.”

Lynn says they’ll all make the right decision for the Chargers.

