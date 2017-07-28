Rep. Charlie Dent announced a new Obamacare repeal-and-replace plan Monday from a bipartisan caucus in the House.

“Just this morning a group of members of Congress, the Problem Solvers caucus, just released a bipartisan plan. Forty-three Republicans and Democrats released a plan on how to move forward. Bipartisan, incremental change to the health care system,” Mr. Dent, Pennsylvania Republican, said on CNN.

He explained the plan was a start toward helping to stabilize the insurance market and bringing costs down without completely dismantling the law.

“Part of that proposal is to stabilize the individual market by ensuring cost-sharing reduction payment brought under appropriations process, create stability funds, we make reforms to employer mandate, repeal medical device tax, and we allow states to innovate with respect to exchanges and regional compact. So we have a plan to move forward,” Mr. Dent explained.

The congressman said he believes President Trump would be open to this proposal because of his eagerness to get something done on health care.

“I believe the president wants a health care bill on his desk. I think he’s been a little less concerned about the specifics, so I think it’s important for us to let us do our work in Congress. We have this bipartisan proposal. It’s a good one. it’s a good a start. it’s incremental,” Mr. Dent said.