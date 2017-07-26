President Trump denied White House chaos in a tweet Monday while touting his other accomplishments.

“Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos!” he tweeted.

The president also slammed the cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments in Obamacare again on Monday following a Saturday tweet aimed at lawmakers in which he threatened to end the payments.

“If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn’t it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays?” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The CSR payments are given to those who qualify for a subsidy on the Obamacare exchange in an effort to lower the cost of coverage. The Trump administration has been making these payments, which are paid in monthly installments to insurance companies, but has said they cannot guarantee payments beyond this month.