LOS ANGELES (AP) - Late-night motorists will contend with three weeks of lane closures on Interstate 405 near Los Angeles International Airport.

Some or all lanes of the key LA freeway will be closed during overnight hours starting at 10 p.m. Monday. The shutdowns will last until either 5 a.m. or 7 a.m. and run through August 19th.

Caltrans says I-405 will be fully open on weekends.

The closures are part of the ongoing construction project for the light-rail Crenshaw/LAX Line.