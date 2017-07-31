Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio was found guilty of contempt Monday for disobeying a judge’s order to stop detaining illegal immigrants, raising the possibility of a jail sentence for the lawman once known as “America’s toughest sheriff.”

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton issued her verdict a few weeks three weeks after the trial ended July 6, with sentencing scheduled for Oct. 5.

The former sheriff has long been a hero of the border-security movement, drawing headlines for having inmates live in a tent city and wear pink underwear as well as his fight against illegal immigration.

But the 85-year-old sheriff’s fortunes took a turn last year after he was found guilty in May of civil contempt and then lost his bid for a seventh term as Maricopa County Sheriff.

Arpaio’s attorneys had pressed for a jury trial but their request was rejected by the judge, then the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Speculation is that the ex-lawman is unlikely to draw the maximum penalty of a six-month jail sentence given his age.

The former sheriff had been ordered by a federal judge in 2011 to stop traffic patrols targeting illegal immigrants based on their legal status alone, but the department had continued to do so.

His attorneys had argued during the trial, which began June 26 in Phoenix, that the order was unclear and subject to alternative interpretations, while prosecutors insisted that the longtime lawman was deliberately flouting the court.