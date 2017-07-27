A Maryland judge has allowed a grievance to move forward against Hillary Clinton’s lawyers, saying the bar’s refusal to investigate the lawyers seems to violate the state’s policy.

Ty Clevenger, the lawyer who filed the grievance, called the decision last week by Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Ronald A. Silkworth a surprise victory.

It’s the latest twist in the fallout from Mrs. Clinton’s secret email server, which she used during her time in the State Department.

Mr. Clevenger says Mrs. Clinton bungled the handling of the emails and she and her lawyers misled Congress initially in describing how the messages were belatedly processed for return to the government. He’s asked that the former secretary and her lawyers be disbarred.

Maryland’s bar tried to brush aside the complaint, saying Mr. Clevenger didn’t have personal knowledge of the offenses, but Judge Silkworth said there is no such restriction in the state’s bar rules.

“Those lawyers may yet have answer for destroying thousands of emails,” Mr. Clevengerwrote in a blog Monday.

He is seeking sanctions on David E. Kendall, Cheryl D. Mills and Heather Samuelson.