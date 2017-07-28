A women’s studies professor known for teaching classes about Beyoncé said he wants someone to shoot President Trump.

“Trump is a f—ing joke,” Kevin Allred said in a since-deleted tweet Friday night. “This is all a sham. I wish someone would just shoot him outright.”

He later tried to downplay the tweet, saying he did not technically threaten the president.

saying you wish donald trump was dead is different than making a direct threat against him. just saying… 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 29, 2017

Earlier that day, Mr. Allred also tweeted a picture of comedienne Kathy Griffin holding a likeness of Mr. Trump’s bloodied, severed head.

That tweet has not been deleted.

Mr. Allred was recently listed as an adjunct professor in the Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies program at Montclair State University. But after his tweet wishing the president dead, Mr. Allred’s name was taken down from the school website, The College Fix reported.

He made headlines last year for teaching a class about the politics of Beyoncé at Rutgers University.