Not long ago, Sen. John McCain was reviled by leftists as a war-mongering hothead, but now he’s their hero, thanks to his vote to preserve Obamacare.

The left-wing feminist group UltraViolet announced Monday that it would fly a plane banner over Phoenix to thank the Arizona Republican for his vote last week against the so-called “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act.

UltraViolet also plans to fly banners to thank GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, but the about-face on Mr. McCain was especially striking, given that he was the left’s top target when he ran for president against Democrat Barack Obama in 2008.

Mr. McCain’s position also wasn’t a sure thing leading up to the early Friday vote, while Ms. Collins and Ms. Murkowski had made their opposition known.

“Senator John McCain is a man of his word and a true hero,” said liberal Hollywood director Rob Reiner on Twitter. “Compassion and heart wins the day.”

Other celebrities were similarly effusive. Billy Crystal tweeted, “Great respect to @JohnMcCain who put country over party,” while Kristen Bell said, “A maverick, indeed.”

Said Cher, “SO MUCH 4 trumps Dis of Hero John McCain.”

Obamacare fans also left signs saying “Thank you, senator” along an Arizona road traveled by Mr. McCain and his wife Cindy McCain, prompting her to thank them on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood Action announced that it would deliver pink “I Stand With Planned Parenthood” hero capes to all senators who voted against the Obamacare repeal, prompting the conservative website Twitchy to call for the three Republicans to pose for a photo.

“It seems like it was only Tuesday when people on social media were wishing John McCain was dead, would die quickly, or had been killed by his captors in Vietnam,” cracked Twitchy.

So much attention was paid to Mr. McCain that it actually triggered a backlash among progressives who argued that Ms. Collins and Ms. Murkowski were getting shortchanged.

“McCain cast the unexpected vote, but Murkowski and Collins never wavered,” said HuffPo’s Emma Gray.

Huffed Jenny Yang in a much-shared tweet, “Giving McCain the credit for defeating this repeal when female Senators Murkowski & Collins were early NOs is EVERY WORK MEETING EVER.”