Rep. Marsha Blackburn said Monday that the Senate needs to “show some spine” and help fix the heath insurance problem.

“President Trump, I believe, is looking to solve the problem. The problem is we’ve got the Senate who cannot seem to — you know they like to work in gangs. We’ve had the gang of seven or eight. I want the gang of 51. I want the Senate to show spine and fix this problem,” Ms. Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. Trumptweeted over the weekend to slam the “bailouts” for members of Congress buying insurance on the Obamacare exchanges. All members are required to buy insurance through the federal program.

“So many of our employees, and even those in District are on the D.C. Exchange, and one thing we tell people all the time is we know firsthand the problems of health care. And we think the Senate needs to get to work and send the House a bill so we can get this fixed,” she said.

But Ms. Blackburn said that if Mr. Trump were to try and end the subsidies for lawmakers, then Congress would be forced to act.

“If he takes it away, then Congress will forced to take action and clean this up. I don’t know what it would be, but there would be action to clean this up. You cannot afford this insurance,” she said.