PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a Mesa Community College assistant football coach has died after a fight outside a Phoenix sports bar.

Phoenix police say 44-year-old Benjamin McIvor was involved in an altercation with a 47-year-old man outside the bar around 10 p.m. Saturday.

They say McIvor fell and hit his head on the ground during the fight.

McIvor was taken to a hospital, where police say he died.

Police say the other man involved in the fight left the scene, but later was contacted by authorities.

They say he’s cooperating in the investigation. The man’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Mesa Community College officials say McIvor was the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator and was entering his third season with the team.