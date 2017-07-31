Vice President Mike Pence on a visit to Estonia pledged Monday unwavering support of NATO allies and steadfast resistance to Russia aggression, especially in Baltic states that have been feeling intense pressure from Moscow.

Mr. Pence said he was in Eastern Europe to deliver a message from President Trump that the “the United States of America is with you.”

“At this very moment, Russia continues to seek to redraw international borders by force, undermine the democracies of sovereign nations, and divide the free nations of Europe against one another,” Mr. Pence said in a speech after meeting with the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuiana.

“Under President Donald Trump, the United States of America rejects any attempt to use force, threats, intimidation, or malign influence in the Baltic states or against any of our treaty allies,” he said.

The tough talk came amid mounting tension between Washington and Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin expelling 755 U.S. diplomats in retaliation for new sanctions legislation Mr. Trump is expected to sign.

“To be clear: We hope for better days, and better relations with Russia, recent diplomatic action taken by Moscow will not deter the commitment of the United States to our security, the security of our allies, and the security of freedom-loving nations around the world,” Mr. Pence said.

The message strong support of NATO’s Article 5, which pledges mutual defense for all member nations, also was aimed at reassuring allies that the U.S. remained committed to the pact after Mr. Trump called it “obsolete” during the campaign.

The former Soviet states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuiana became NATO members in 2004, part of a NATO expansion into Eastern Europe that alarmed Russia.

“We stand together, here and across the world, because we know that a strong and united NATO is more necessary today than at any point since the collapse of Communism a quarter-century ago, and no threat looms larger in the Baltic states than the specter of aggression from your unpredictable neighbor to the east,” Mr. Pence said.

The vice president is also scheduled to meet NATO troops from Britain, France and the U.S. that are stationed in Estonia. The alliance has deployed some 4,000 troops and military hardware in the three Baltic states and Poland to counter Russia’s presence in the Baltic Sea region.

Mr. Pence is in Estonia on the first leg of a European tour that also takes him to Georgia and Montenegro, two other regions facing strong pressure from Russia.