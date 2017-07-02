New Jersey lawmakers pushed legislation Monday that would close the governor’s beach home during future shutdowns after Gov. Chris Christie came under fire for his vacation earlier this year.

Mr. Christie was seen vacationing at the beach house provided to the governor during the July 4 holiday weekend as state beaches, including the one he and his family were at, were closed. The governor said at the time that he and his family did not require the state-provided services as trash collection and lifeguards, so they were able to still go to the beach.

The state government closed earlier this month after lawmakers failed to present Mr. Christie with a budget that he would sign. The shutdown lasted three days.

The Democratic-majority in the state Assembly pushed the measure that would close the governor’s beach home, and a second measure that would allow state parks to remain open during another shutdown, The Associated Press reported.



The bills must be debated in the state Senate and then signed by the governor before going into effect.

Mr. Christie was in the spotlight again over the weekend for confronting a heckler at a Chicago Cubs game Sunday while clutching a bowl of nachos. The exchange came less than two weeks after he was roundly booed during a New York Mets game after catching a foul ball.