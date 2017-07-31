RICHMOND — Redskins running back Keith Marshall will have surgery Tuesday after he suffered a torn right patellar tendon in practice Saturday, coach Jay Gruden said Monday.

Normall recovery time from that surgery is 4-6 months; Marshall will miss the season.

To replace Marshall, Washington signed running back Kenny Hilliard, a 2015 seventh-round draft choice of the Texans.

Hilliard is also the cousin of receivers coach Ike Hilliard and a four-year letterwinner at LSU who rushed for 1,557 yards and 27 touchdowns in 48 games for the Tigers.