Republican National Committee lawyers have told employees to preserve all documents from the 2016 election, BuzzFeed reported Monday.

The staff members were told it is a precautionary measure as special counsel Robert Mueller continues to investigate possible collusion charges between then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian government. The House and Senate are also conducting investigations into the claims and Russian hacking in the election in general.

The memo says that documentation should be ready in case the RNC’s lawyers receive requests for information.

“Given the important role that the RNC plays in national elections and the potentially expansive scope of the inquiries and investigations, it is possible that we will be contacted with requests for information,” reads the memo obtained by BuzzFeed.

Mr. Trump’s transition team was also directed to save any documents from the campaign for the same reason.