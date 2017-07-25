Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that he would “proudly” work in a presidential campaign of Vice President Mike Pence, but he doesn’t expect that until 2024.

“When and if @mike_pence runs in 2024 I would proudly play any role he asks Good to know you have already conceded that,” Mr. Spicer said in a Twitter post aimed at fierce Trump administration foe Rep. Maxine Waters.

Mrs. Waters, a California Democrat who has repeatedly predicted the President Trump would be impeached, tweeted Saturday that plans were already in the works for Mr. Pence to take over with the aide of Mr. Spicer and ousted White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“Mike Pence is somewhere planning an inauguration. Priebus and Spicer will lead the transition,” Mrs. Waters tweeted.

She has been calling for months for the impeachment of Mr. Trump.

Mr. Spicer resigned July 21 as press secretary when Mr. Trump brought aboard New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director.

Mr. Spicer agreed to remain on the White House staff through August to aid Mr. Scaramucci in takeover of the communications shop.

Mr. Priebus was forced out Friday and replaced by former Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly.

