FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The state’s so-called “campus carry” law will be expanded beginning Tuesday to also include community colleges in Texas.

People with a handgun license will be allowed to carry a concealed firearm on campus, although there will be some restrictions such as in performance halls or child-care centers.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Tarrant County College has put up signs designating some areas as gun-free zones.

TCC spokesman Reginald Gates says rifles remain among the weapons banned on campus, and added that open carry of a handgun also isn’t allowed.

The Texas Legislature in 2015 adopted a law that already allows concealed handguns at public colleges statewide, but community colleges were given an extra year to prepare.

Private colleges were allowed to opt out under the law and nearly all did.