President Trump said Monday that his administration will “handle” the threat posed by North Korea’s latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

“We’ll handle North Korea. It will be handled. We will handle everything,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting in the White House, where he introduced new chief of staff John F. Kelly.

North Korea launched its second ICBM on Friday, its 14th missile test this year.

The president said his administration “inherited” a series of foreign-policy challenges, including North Korea and the Middle East.