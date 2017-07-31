CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia high school football coach who led his team to three state championships has resigned after being charged in a solicitation case.

Media outlets report 34-year-old Bridgeport High coach Josh Nicewarner submitted a resignation letter to the Harrison County Board of Education.

Harrison County Schools Superintendent Mark Manchin says Nicewarner resigned both his coaching position and as a teacher at Liberty High School.

Nicewarner is charged with two felonies - soliciting a minor by computer and use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Lt. Detective Rob Waybright has said Nicewarner allegedly sent a lewd video to a teenage girl and asked her to send inappropriate photos of herself.

Nicewarner coached Bridgeport to Class AA football championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015.