The White House said Monday that President Trump has complete confidence in his entire Cabinet, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The president has 100 percent confidence in all members of his cabinet,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The declaration came after Mr. Trump held a Cabinet meeting with his new chief of staff, John F. Kelly, the former Homeland Security secretary.

Mr. Trump had been bashing Mr. Sessions in recent weeks as “weak” for having recused himself from any Russia investigations.

Mrs. Sanders rejected reports that the president might ask Mr. Sessions to move into the post at DHS vacated by Mr. Kelly.

“There are no conversations about any Cabinet members moving in any capacity,” she said.