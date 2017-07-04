PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say 102 people in New Hampshire are becoming U.S. citizens at an Independence Day ceremony in Portsmouth.

The naturalization ceremony is being held Tuesday at Strawbery Banke Museum.

The citizenship candidates come from 40 countries and are living in 38 New Hampshire communities.

Speakers at the ceremony include Lawrence Yerdon, president of the Strawbery Banke Museum, and Martha Fuller Clark, a state senator and museum trustee.

The group is among 15,000 new U.S. citizens in more than 65 Independence-themed naturalization ceremonies across the country.