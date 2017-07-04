President Trump will hold his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday afternoon at a summit in Germany, the White House announced Tuesday.

The brief statement from the White House said the highly anticipated session between Mr. Trump and his Russian counterpart “will be a normal bilateral meeting” on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg.

“We will have no further comment on it today,” the statement said.

The meeting comes after questions about Russian interference in last year’s presidential election have dominated Mr. Trump’s first five months in office.

Mr. Trump has said he believes Russia probably meddled in the election, but that other countries did also. He has said the hacking of Democratic records didn’t affect the outcome of the election, and has called investigations into possible collusion between Russia and his campaign aides a “witch hunt.”